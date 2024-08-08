Baloutinue wins silver in Olympic team jumping

August 8, 2024

By Staff Report

The Olympic horse with a local connection, Baloutinue, won a silver medal in the Olympics on Friday, Aug. 2. The U.S. Olympic Jumping Team secured silver in the jumping team final, with riders Laura Kraut, Karl Cook and McLain Ward. They finished just behind Great Britain, with a time of 229.90. Kraut of the U.S. […]