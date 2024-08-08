Skip to main content

Baloutinue wins silver in Olympic team jumping

August 8, 2024
By Staff Report
The Olympic horse with a local connection, Baloutinue, won a silver medal in the Olympics on Friday, Aug. 2. The U.S. Olympic Jumping Team secured silver in the jumping team final, with riders Laura Kraut, Karl Cook and McLain Ward. They finished just behind Great Britain, with a time of 229.90. Kraut of the U.S. […]

