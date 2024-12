December 12, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY KAREN GRACE, BOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER For many years, Christmas Eve at the Louise du Pont Crowninshield Community House brought Santa and gifts. The Community House was opened in 1936. Mrs. Crowninshield “began hosting an annual Christmas pageant there for the children, whereupon Santa Claus would arrive with a sack full of toys,” according […]