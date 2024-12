SW Florida Fishing: This nice holiday weather is a call to fish

December 12, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE The holiday season is in full swing here in Boca Grande and the fish have been biting! The cold weather and fronts have got the backcountry fish fired up and on the move. Lots of big speckled sea trout have moved onto the flats and will target anything from live bait […]