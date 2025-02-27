History Bytes: Capt. Van Hubbard talks of marine habitat and blessings 

February 27, 2025

By Sheila Evans

Laughter and tears mixed freely as Capt. Van Hubbard recalled the fishing life of Boca Grande in the days gone by, especially throughout the 1980s, when the fishing was plentiful and the community spirit was legendary.

Capt. Van was the guest speaker at the final History Bytes program for this season. The Boca Grande Historical Society puts on a series of talks on Boca Grande’s history each Wednesday in February every year. The talks take place in the loggia and garden of the Johann Fust Community Library.

The host of this year’s programs has been Betsy Fugate Joiner, who, herself, is a multi-generational member of the community. She opened this week’s program with a series of “thank you’s” to those who have made the series a success.

Betsy also made a point of thanking the Boca Grande Charities for being this year’s sponsor for the History Bytes series. Betsy made a push for those interested in Boca Grande history to support the work of the late Bob Edic, archivist for the History Society and author of the book, Fisherfolk of Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

Finally, it was time for Capt. Van to have his say. He started out telling his audience that, “I wouldn’t be me without Boca Grande.”

The fishing community has largely made the island the special place it is today, he said. He is concerned for its future, however, as both Whidden’s and Eldred’s marinas are on the market, and the Placida Fishery is already being developed as a resort and marina. He does not know how it will happen, but hopes “not to lose it as a fishery.”

He spoke of the importance of the habitat in and around the waters of Boca Grande as critical to the health of the fish in the Pass, the backwater and the wider Gulf. He observed that red tide, while not caused by humans, appears to be made worse and more destructive for longer periods of time in those areas affected most by human pollutants.

“We are blessed to be here,” he said. “We still have good water and good fishing, but not like in the old days. The numbers and varieties of fish speak volumes on this. The fishing was so phenomenal!” He and Betsy spoke about the fishing tournaments that were a special part of the community activity in those days, bringing fishing enthusiasts from all over to compete in such tournaments as “The World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament” and others.

“We had a great time,” he recalled, “entertaining big shots in their big boats.” He said many of those boats were sponsored by corporations.

“The skill and coordination of our captains is remarkable,” he said. “Here, it’s fishing done right!”

As other speakers have done, Capt. Van spoke about places like the Laff-a-Lott, The Temptation, Miller’s and others where fun and fishing mixed daily. He said things really began changing for Boca Grande and the rest of Southwest Florida when I-75 was completed. The new road brought more outsiders to the area and began to change the simple, family-style attitude of the area.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I’m not saying things are bad, but they just aren’t the same.” He went on: “Growth is a mixed blessing – the boat traffic is intense. It’s challenging and can be dangerous to the sea grasses and the fish. This is still the best place left, but we are just loving it to death. He went on: “This is heaven. This is where I’m supposed to be!”

He concluded by saying, “We have good memories, and I can’t believe how blessed we are here. But we have to protect what we have.”

Betsy reminded audience members that the Historical Society is always looking for good stories about Boca Grande’s past and the surrounding areas, no matter what era.

“It doesn’t have to be back in the ‘80s,” she said. A good story is a good story, no matter what year.