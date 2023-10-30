Historic Board to hear 851 Palm Avenue case and more at November 8 meeting

October 30, 2023

By Staff Report

The next Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, has just one item on the official agenda – A Certificate of Appropriateness for a home at 851 Palm Avenue. The homeowners there would like to allow additions that include expansion of the garage, enclosure of the space between the garage and main structure, construction of a second floor above the garage and enclosure of the southwest covered deck.

The board will also hear a presentation by the Boca Grande Community Center regarding their possible expansion. They will also hear pending cases that might come before them in the December meeting.

For more specific information on the C of A or minutes from the last meeting, go to leegov.com/dcd/events.