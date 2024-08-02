Skip to main content

The Lazour Brothers Aug. 23 at Hermitage

August 2, 2024
By Evan Dunbar
The Lazour Brothers with finalists for the 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize will present “The Lazour Brothers: A Lifelong Collabrotion” at the Hermitage Beach at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Blending cultures and weaving stories as eloquently as they meld musical styles, the Lazour Brothers are two of the most innovative and evocative musical storytellers working […]

