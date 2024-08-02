The Lazour Brothers Aug. 23 at Hermitage

August 2, 2024

By Evan Dunbar

The Lazour Brothers with finalists for the 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize will present “The Lazour Brothers: A Lifelong Collabrotion” at the Hermitage Beach at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Blending cultures and weaving stories as eloquently as they meld musical styles, the Lazour Brothers are two of the most innovative and evocative musical storytellers working […]