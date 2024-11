Health Clinic returns to full operations Nov. 11

November 7, 2024

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Health Clinic will resume full operations beginning Monday, Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A physician is on duty after hours on weekends and holidays by phone. Call 941-964-2276 and follow the instructions for after-hours care. Unfortunately, the Clinic’s supply of flu, shingles, pneumonia, and RSV vaccines was lost to […]