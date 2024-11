Ask a Doc: Trouble breathing? Respiratory illnesses & hurricane cleanup

November 7, 2024

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

As we settle into November here in Boca Grande, the challenges of hurricane recovery are matched by the need to stay vigilant about our health. The Boca Grande Health Clinic is already busy with cases of seasonal respiratory illnesses. At this time of year, colds, flu, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) are common, while COVID-19 […]