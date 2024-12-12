Grande Chorus on Friday, Dec. 13 at St. Andrew’s

December 12, 2024

By Staff Report

BOCA GRANDE — The Grande Chorus will hold its annual holiday concert, “An American Adventure,” on Friday, December 13, at 5 p.m. The event will take place at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 390 Gilchrist Avenue in Boca Grande.

This free community concert offers a mix of holiday music, including both traditional favorites and opportunities for audience sing-alongs. The event continues a longstanding tradition of bringing seasonal cheer to the island.

The program will be directed by Alan Corey, with a special appearance by a surprise celebrity narrator. The addition of a narrator has become a hallmark of the Grande Chorus’s holiday performances.

The concert is open to the public, and no tickets are required. For more information, contact the Friends of Boca Grande at (941) 964-0827.