Get ready to groove at the Green Gala

March 18, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Get out your bell-bottoms, start practicing your peace signs, and get your groove on. Woodstock is coming to Boca Grande. The iconic rock festival provides the theme for the 24th annual Green Gala, hosted by the Barrier Island Parks Society (BIPS). It will be Monday, March 28, at the Boca Bay Pass Club, 898 Gulf Blvd. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.