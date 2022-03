It’s time for the annual Boca Grande Spring Fair

March 18, 2022

By Guest Columnist

The Woman’s Club is bringing some exciting New Orleans flair to the island, so get out your beads and masks to decorate both you and your bike! The morning begins with the parade along the Bike Path for carts, scooters and bikes at 10:30. It starts at 5th Street and will be led by the Lemon Bay High School band. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.