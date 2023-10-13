October 13, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Historical Society opened for the season on Tuesday, Oct 10. At the center is a new exhibit entitled One Island, Three Hometowns. It retells the story of Boca Grande through the three towns of Gasparilla Island, and is based on their companion picture book of the same name.

The society has also introduced some of their fall events, including:

Oct. 24: A lecture by Sarah A. Younger, who wrote about the Great Depression in Florida in her book Windstill Night

Nov. 14: A lecture entitled “The History of Boat Building on the Gulf Coast of Florida.”

Nov. 16: A seminar and training entitled “What do I do with collected photographs, memorabilia and genealogy?”