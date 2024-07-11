July 11, 2024

By Staff Report

Gasparilla Mallet Club Celebrated National Croquet Day. Although most of the members of the Gasparilla Mallet Club already headed for summer pastures, they still had a few players assemble to celebrate National Croquet Day. They brightened the day by dropping the traditional “white” attire in favor of some flash. They enjoyed a golf croquet competition followed by dinner at Sisters. Made for a great day! Pictured front row, l to r, Donna Welsh, Karen Kovach, Cathy Russo, Virginia Williamson; back row, Ted Welsh, Gap Kovach, Lucy Rose, Yvonne Anderson and Skip Russo.

Photo Submitted