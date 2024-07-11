Gator Camp BBQ

July 11, 2024

By Staff Report

Caroline Clabaugh won ribs from Gator Wilderness Camp School of Punta Gorda at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce June Fun After Hours. They were picked up for a Pre-Fourth of July lunch for the Boca Beacon office. Gator Wilderness Camp School is a Christian camp for boys. Tyler Yoder, grill master and his smoker are at Detwiler’s Farm Market Saturday from 9 a.m. to sold out. Check their Facebook page for a schedule of locations. Detwiler’s Farm Market donates the ribs, chicken, brisket and bacon on a stick. All proceeds go to the Camp.

Photo by Caroline