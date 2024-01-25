Gasparilla Island Water Association elects directors Scott, Hollis and Johnston
January 25, 2024
By Staff Report
At the January 16 annual meeting of the Gasparilla Island Water Association, the utility elected three new directors. They are Ashley Scott, Jack Hollis and Dennis Johnston. They were to replace the expiring terms of Susan Spurgeon, Tom Courtney and outgoing President R. W. “Bill” Caldwell III. The following officers were elected including Jerry Edgerton […]
