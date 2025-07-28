Gasparilla Island State Park south area closed for beach renourishment project

July 28, 2025

By Garland Pollard

For safety reasons, Gasparilla Island State Park at the south end of the island will be temporarily closed at the southernmost entrance to the park due to the beach renourishment project, the Barrier Island Parks Society reports.

Port Boca Grande Lighthouse & Museum will be closed as well until the park reopens.

You can follow Barrier Island Parks Society for updates on their re-opening date at BIPS.org. The south end part of the state park is at 880 Belcher Road, Boca Grande, FL 33921.