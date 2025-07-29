Lee County releases parking ordinance draft in advance of Aug. 5 meeting

July 29, 2025

By Staff Report

Today, Lee County formally put the new parking ordinance for Boca Grande on the agenda for their August 5, 2025 meeting. It appears in the agenda as “Conduct Public Hearing to Adopt Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance Amendments.” It was posted today at 4:13 p.m.

The ordinance, extracted from the 4,488 page master document, is HERE. The ordinance also includes a “Business Impact Estimate” and “Financial and Administrative Impact Statement” which gives a narrative summary of the ordinance, and states that the cost for businesses will be “None”.

The ordinance description, direct from the county website, describes it as:

Prohibit parking in the Gilchrist Avenue median except between 3rd and 5th Streets on Sundays from 8 AM to 1 PM or by special parking permit;

Create a parking permit program with permits available to residents, hotel guests, Gasparilla Island business employees, and resident house guests;

Designate on a map Residential and Non-Residential Zones;

Require a parking permit to park in designated Residential Zones and to park in Non-Residential Zones for more than the 2-hour limitation;

No parking permit is required to park in designated Non-Residential Zones; however, parking is limited to 2 hours between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Allow for towing and impoundment of vehicles; and,

Increase parking violation fines of up to $150 and $300.

The ordinance authorship also has the approval process from county administration, including:

Lauren Schaefer, County Attorney, Created/Initiated – 7/25/2025

Michael D. Jacob, County Attorney, Approved – 7/25/2025

Richard Wesch, County Attorney, Approved – 7/25/2025

Mikki Rozdolski, Community Development, Approved – 7/28/2025

Anne Henkel, Budget Services, Approved – 7/28/2025

Peter Winton, County Manager, Approved – 7/29/2025

Dave Harner, County Manager, Final Approval – 7/29/2025

