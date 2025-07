History: Cacti on paths, and other prickly beach stories

July 25, 2025

By Marcy Shortuse

BY MARCY SHORTUSE Since the early 1900s Boca Grande’s beach streets have been openly designated for public use. In 1925, these water access points were clearly marked on plat maps created by the railroad’s own land development company, and they were used as such for 100 years. In newspaper articles over the years it has […]