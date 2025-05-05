Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance item for Lee County Commissioner meeting May 6

May 5, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Today, the Lee County Board of County Commissioner’s official agenda was updated as of May 5, at 2:15 p.m. to include a new item related to Gasparilla Island. It just reads “Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance.”

The below “Agenda Recap” page was distributed at 2:15 p.m. Though it has a 2024 date on it, it is clearly in the “5-6-2025 Agenda Recap” packet page. It is item number 5.

Reached this evening, Betsy Clayton, Lee County Communications Director, said that the agenda item would defer any public hearings on the issue to a later date in June.

A full agenda is here for all of the items of the commission. Go to the page and then click on the May 6 packet.