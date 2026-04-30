Grants, volunteers and planning help sea turtle season begin

April 30, 2026

By Arlene Hall

Above, the Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association held its first meeting of the year earlier this month, in preparation for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which begins on May 1. For more information, and to donate to support their conservation efforts, visit bocagrandeseaturtles.org. Photos submitted BY ARLENE HALL, BOCA GRANDESEA TURTLE ASSOCIATION Today is […]