This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Kids Classic was canceled due to the pandemic. All donations were still distributed.

TEN YEARS AGO

Mote Marine brought their new 46’ boat named Thunder to a reception at The Innlet. The boat was to be used in the Charlotte Harbor and the Boca Grande area to research tarpon and sharks.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Motorists were stuck for about 30 minutes on the Boca Grande Causeway when the 52-year-old swing bridge experienced a mechanical problem.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The Boca Grande Baking Company purchased the building they were housed in along with three attached apartments at 384 E. Railroad Ave.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Lee County voted in the new Island School.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

The Silver Kings were invading just about every shop on the Island. Almost twenty shops were showcasing their tarpon merchandise, from artwork to jewelry.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Boca Grande became the backdrop for the international fashion magazine ELLE. Three of their top models from Holland were on the beach modeling the new “Jonny-Q” jeans.

FORTY YEARS AGO

An Island home, Journey’s End, located near 18th Street was nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.