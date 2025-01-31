FPL survey drones in area for next five days

January 31, 2025

By Staff Report

FPL drone operations near Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach. FPL Photo.

Many on island have received calls from Florida Power & Light that there will be survey drones in the Gasparilla Island area next week, from Feb. 3 onward. This is correct; a spokesman for the company confirms that they will be here in the daytime, doing utility assessments, and the calls have come from them. They expect the drones to be here anywhere from one to five days, and will not be at night.

Customers can reach out to the company with any questions at fpl.com.