Firm two-hour limit in draft parking docs in Public Records request

July 19, 2024

By Staff Report

A “maximum duration of two hours.” That would be the time limit for metered parking in Boca Grande in a draft code change from Lee County, circulated on Monday, May 6, 2024, that would update the Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinances with references to downtown parking. The ordinance was revealed in a Public Records Law document request from Lee County, which the Boca Beacon received this month.

Last week, county staff reiterated to the Beacon that other internal parking documents were “preliminary.”

“Please find attached draft modifications to the Gasparilla Island Parking Ordinance and a draft of a new administrative code to effectuate paid parking within “Downtown Boca Grande….” wrote Zoning Manager Anthony R. Rodriguez to Assistant County Manager Marc Mora.

Code AC-11-9 sets forth areas for public parking, including “5th Street Beach Access” and “Downtown Boca Grande.” It also states that “parking in a metered public parking space in Downtown Boca Grande is limited to a maximum duration of two hours.”

In the AC-11-9 code, discussion of Gilchrist Avenue is left open, with times in [brackets], for later fill-in to be determined. The draft states:

1. The Gilchrist Avenue median may be made available for parking between [insert start time] on [insert specific days of the week];

2. Official signs indicating the days and times when the Gilchrist Avenue median is available for parking shall be posted and maintained by Lee County.

The Beacon asked for documents relating to parking as part of the records request, as there has been no formal release of what proposed parking restrictions might be. These details were not presented to members of the island’s Parking Panel before they resigned June 27.

