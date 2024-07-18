Skip to main content

Turtle report: Thought it was false crawl, turned out to be bona fide!

,
July 18, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY  When people learn that I volunteer with BGSTA’s Turtle Patrol, so many of them say how much they would love to do that too, so I figured I would bring you along on one of my morning patrols so you can see what I really do.  5:55 a.m. I stop […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition