Turtle report: Thought it was false crawl, turned out to be bona fide!
July 18, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY When people learn that I volunteer with BGSTA’s Turtle Patrol, so many of them say how much they would love to do that too, so I figured I would bring you along on one of my morning patrols so you can see what I really do. 5:55 a.m. I stop […]
