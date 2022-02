Film Festival begins with pre-festival party on Tuesday

By Staff Report

The festival will officially begin on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with the following line-up: 10 a.m., Luzzu; 1 p.m., On Broadway; 3:30 p.m., Quo Vadis, Aida; 7 p.m., The Rescue (In-person only). On Thursday, Feb. 24 films include: 10 a.m., Last Film Show (In-person only); 1 p.m., Hit The Road; 3:30 p.m., Playing With Sharks; 7 p.m., SECRET SCREENING (In-person only). On Friday, Feb. 25 viewings include: 10 a.m., My Donkey, My Lover & I; 1 p.m., Imperfect.