FEMA village by Home Depot in Englewood populated until 2024

August 31, 2023

By Sheila Evans

A new housing development has sprung up near SR 776 and Gulfstream Blvd., just west of the Home Depot. It is a temporary solution to continued housing problems for people in the area, due to Hurricane Ian. The approximately 40 single wide mobile homes have been put in place and people have been moving in over the last two weeks. Only 18 families have been placed there so far, but according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson, grass is beginning to replace bare dirt, and personal household items are visible on the small porches by the front doorways.