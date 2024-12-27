Farmer’s Market returns Jan. 3, on the Bayou

December 27, 2024

By Staff Report

The Farmer’s Market will have a temporary location in town, on the Boca Grande Bayou near The Pink Elephant. The Bayou Avenue spot will open for the season next Friday,

Jan. 3.

“We are just thrilled,” said organizer Jean Baer, in a message to the Boca Beacon. “We will be expecting 30 vendors, returning from past seasons.”

The Wheeler Road Community Park is still closed. The location will be at 4th and Bayou, literally on the Bayou, and across the street from the Pink parking lot. The market is in cooperation with The Gasparilla Inn & Club.

The market’s organizers have been looking for a spot since they found out that the season would be delayed. Its old location, on Wheeler, has been used as a sand and hurricane debris collection site after Helene and Milton.

Brent Cross, President and General Manager of The Gasparilla Inn & Club, confirmed the announcement this week. It will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will run through late March at the temporary location, which also has some parking.

“It’s beautiful,” said market co-owner Betsy Ventura, who toured the location last week. “We just sort of looked at each other when we toured it.” Ventura said that she and the vendors appreciate the support of the Inn, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and others at the county in making it happen.

Find out more at buylocallee.com