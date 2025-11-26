Skip to main content

Englewood’s Pioneer Plaza to host first Art Festival of the season

,
November 26, 2025
By Staff Report
Above, art by Martin Figlinski. Photos submitted The Englewood Invitational Fall Art Festival is slated for Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday and Sunday, November 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While previously held at Englewood Elks Lodge, the art show has moved to Pioneer Plaza park, 325 W. Dearborn St. Fifty award-winning, high-quality artists and craftspeople […]

