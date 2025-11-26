Englewood’s Pioneer Plaza to host first Art Festival of the season

November 26, 2025

By Staff Report

Above, art by Martin Figlinski. Photos submitted The Englewood Invitational Fall Art Festival is slated for Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday and Sunday, November 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While previously held at Englewood Elks Lodge, the art show has moved to Pioneer Plaza park, 325 W. Dearborn St. Fifty award-winning, high-quality artists and craftspeople […]