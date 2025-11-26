Hermitage Artist Retreat announces a series of grants and awards
November 26, 2025
By Staff Report
The Hermitage Artist Retreat of Manasota Key announced this week that the Hermitage has been awarded a series of grants totaling more than $300,000 to support a variety of programs and initiatives, including residencies for Hermitage Fellows, arts-education support and program accessibility. Grants were awarded by the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, Amphion Foundation, Bishop […]
