EcoWatch: State Park plans stop due to brave informant

September 6, 2024

By Delores Savas

“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul alike.” John Muir, naturalist and poet Last week, residents of Florida were facing a situation akin to a weather emergency, as if a hurricane were on the way. The Governor’s office […]