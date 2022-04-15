ECOWATCH: Shiloh Baptist Church memories

April 15, 2022

By Delores Savas

The story of their little church took place at a time when the island was in the midst of growing pains. Boca Grande was a town that had alligators resting on the lawns of homes along the canal, large snakes sunning on the middle of the road on cold days, and a multitude of other species of wildlife on the island. All lived in harmony. Iguanas still had not made the trip from a little Mexican town. But that’s another story for another time.