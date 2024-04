EcoWatch: Make Earth Day more than just for one day

April 19, 2024

By Delores Savas

“There will be more plastic in the oceans than there are fish by 2050.” Universal comment Earth Day will be celebrated this year on April 22, 2024. It was born in 1970 when millions of people took to the streets to celebrate the first Earth Day. At that time, the major issues were pollution, dying […]