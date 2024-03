EcoWatch: Goldilocks Syndrome and the three black bears

March 8, 2024

By Delores Savas

“The problem is that bears are smart and humans aren’t. We’ll move into a remote area and leave a bag of dog food on our front porch and then panic when we see a bear helping himself.” William Bruce W. Cameron, author and humorist. Many readers of fairy tales must remember the tale of Goldilocks, […]