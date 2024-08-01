EcoWatch: Are whales sending us an S.O.S.

August 1, 2024

By Delores Savas

“There is no folly of the beast of the earth which is not infinitely outdone by the madness of man.” Herman Melville The number one question among many biologists and marine biologists is whether the killer whale is just having fun or if they are angry, following in the actions of Moby Dick. For the […]