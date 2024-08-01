Skip to main content

SW Florida Fishing: Big reds … snapper that is

,
August 1, 2024
By Guest Columnist
Mixed grouper and snappers can be found. Photos provided by Capt. Brad Capt. Brad Hickman can be reach at 941-716-3757 or OffshoreBocaGrande.com.

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition