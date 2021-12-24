Drivers, please drive the ‘right’ way on the street behind the post office

December 24, 2021

By Staff Report

The following is a message from Lt. Jeff Corkhill, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Boca Grande substation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Function here in Boca Grande would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Your local sheriff’s deputies are working diligently to keep our local streets open for traffic, and are correcting violations as they present themselves to us.

Recently, a concern was brought to our attention concerning traffic violations that frequently occur on West Railroad Avenue at the Boca Grande Post Office. This area can get quite congested, and even obstructed at times on the one-way narrow road of West Railroad Avenue (southbound from 4th Street to 3rd Street, behind the post office). The concern involves golf cart operators traveling against traffic on the one-way part of the street, meaning that some people are traveling north on West Railroad Avenue to get back out to 4th Street, when the traffic flow is to go south.

Every time a golf cart makes this maneuver, a Florida State Statute is being violated and the action is presenting a traffic flow problem … as well as potentially unsafe action. We respectfully request all traffic – vehicular, golf cart, etc. – to obey the traffic control on West Railroad Avenue. Local sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the area to help keep us all as safe as possible this holiday season.