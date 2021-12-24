An in-depth look into the Royal Palm Players’ ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

December 24, 2021

By Boca Beacon Reader

By Nancy White

Twas a night before Christmas … 10 nights to be exact … the Royal Palm Players performed Miracle on 34th Street, the fifth of 10 performances of Christmas hope and joy, at one of their three dinner theater venues, the Coral Creek Club. Three preceding performances took place at the Lemon Bay Golf Club. Three final performances will take place on January 4, 6 and 7 at the Boca Bay Pass Club.

RPP’s performances of Miracle on 34th Street have been acclaimed by all who have seen them, as was Inherit the Wind, RPP’s first production of the 21-22 season. As heralded, this is clearly going to be a season of superlatives. Director Kate Ingram and Musical Director Jason Tucker have definitely placed their creative stamp on this offering. These solidly successful productions auger extremely well for the upcoming productions of “Proof,” “I Hate Shakespeare” and “The Fantasticks.” If you haven’t yet purchased your tickets for these performances, now is a good time to secure your attendance. The word is out and ticket purchases are brisk!

All productions rely on gifted and committed producers. Co-producers Ann Fletcher, immediate past RPP president, and Kathy Kelleher, recently retired RPP office manager, make this production possible. The producers remain involved right through to the performances greeting and checking in attendees. Indeed, the lovely and beautifully attired woman in formal black dress sitting at the right end of the row of actors seated on the stage is Ann Fletcher, assisting with on-stage costume changes.

Two things strike audience members immediately. First is the substance and quality of the set, another very professional creation by Laura Brock. The play, arranged for music, was originally a radio play, and the set captures the elements of a radio studio. The other striking thing is the authenticity and creativity of the costumes and props created by the very talented costume designer, Arnie Preston. RPP’s good fortune in the collaboration of these two, Laura Brock and Arnie Preston, is exceptional in community theater.

The set is all the more remarkable in that it has to create presence in somewhat limited spaces and has to be readily assembled and disassembled for transportation and set-up in three venues. This repositioning is achieved through the efforts and ingenuity of the Production Manager Mark Masselink, Board Member Bill Whitney, and Jeppe Bennetsen of SunTech Builders, LLC, a company long committed to the support of RPP.

The radio broadcast from which the play was adapted took place in 1947. For lovers of period fashion, Arnie Preston creates costuming that delightfully reflects clothing of this post WWII era. And the Director Kate Ingram’s “Introductory Notes” in the play program are a rich read on the history of the evolution of St. Nicholas to Santa Claus and radio programming as the predecessor to television and movies.

Hats off to Arnie Preston, both metaphorically and literally. There is the pill box hat worn by Maggie Bush that matches her camel-colored period suit consisting of a lapeled jacket and conservative length flared skirt shifting in loose folds. Charmaine Reynolds, RPP’s new office manager, in this, her first appearance in an RPP production, showcases a domed hat with a black and white checked cape also of conservative length. Chorus members at different points wear domed hats, newsboy hats, parade hats, and postal hats.

The darling of the show, 12-year-old Makaila Lindsey cold not have been more fetching than in her black and white checked dress with oversized black velvet collar trimmed in white rickrack with black velvet buttons and cuffs and a bright red sash. And this is only one of her two lovely dresses. Joan Kale, as assistant to Mr. Macy, enjoys a number of attention catching costume changes, almost always including a triple strand of pearls and a brooch. Leading man, James Martin, could not look more the part, in his dark, lightly pinstriped suit, with smoothly quaffed hair. John Thomas, true-in-life to his dapper role, required nothing other than his own green-black velvet dinner jacket and black dinner dress pants, which he accentuated with a red pocket handkerchief and red socks.

Apart from reportage in the vein of a society reporter of the time, a review of some of the striking moments in the play is in order. The casting of the roles brings to viewers a number of the all wonderful RPP actors. Maggie Bush, Kris Doubles, Jim Grant, Rich Mutkoski and Charmaine Reynolds each perform three roles. Priscilla Masselink and Julia Pierce perform two roles. And of course, there is a cross dressing male chorus wearing fascinators and fur shrugs

Priscilla Masselink in the role of the radio announcer enacts a professional, directorial persona. The exception being a particularly comical piece in which she points out the studio emergency exists, airline stewardess style. Maggie Bush her broad acting capabilities, deftly changing from a wildly enthusiastic elf to a calm, competent doctor with the flick of a tasseled cap. Jim Grant provides a rendition of a very frustrated psychologist who gives out a striking vocal moan upon being struck on the head in slow motion by John Thomas’ (Kris Kringle’s) walking stick, reputedly made of a sleigh rail.

Kris Doubles and Rich Mutkoski, the Macy and Gimbel characters, give sputtering, full throated voice to their competitive quips. Joan Kale, enabled by her considerable acting range intently portrays Macy agent Doris Walker’s uncomfortably shifting positions on the retention of Kris Kringle as the Macy Christmas Santa and her attraction to her attorney suiter played by James Martin. Martin is unequivocal in his attraction to Kale’s character, Doris Walker. On account of her, he swings into a lovely solo, demonstrating his equally unequivocal talent as a crooner. His swaying to the melody, stepping forward and extending his arms and hands with the lyrics, is reminiscent of the great popular crooners of the time.

John Thomas has some great lines, a very memorable one being his attempt to fail a psychological test by giving the name of the first president as Captain America. And Julia Pierce provides us with yet another application of her considerable vocal talent, this time a taste of jazz, to include an incredible facsimile of a jazz instrument and a quick light scat.

There is a saying among actors, never act with an animal or child. They steal the show. And indeed, young Makaila Lindsey who plays Joan Kale’s character Doris Walker’s daughter renders full proof of the saying. Her acting is enchantingly genuine and her considerable number of lines fully memorized and flawlessly delivered. Makaila is undeniably a star of the show.

The play and the actors’ performances are brought into perfect focus by music, lighting and sound. Jason Tucker, musical director, provides the musical focus, lending to this performance, as to previous RPP productions, the professional expertise of a long career in directing in general and musical directing in particular. This talented young man provides the musical story throughout the entire “broadcast,” carrying the cast from one scene to the next. Mike Hilton brings his technical wizardry in lighting and sound to the creation of unobtrusive lighting and perfectly modulated sound in a small performing space for which lighting and sound could otherwise be both distracting and even uncomfortable.

And no report of the play would be complete without mention of the careful stage management provided by Oakton Reynolds, son of Charmaine Reynolds, both representative of the talented Reynolds theater family. This is Oakton’s debut with the RPP. Stage management for the play was also ably provided by Sarah McDonald. This is Sarah’s second time assisting in stage managing for RPP as well as having appeared in RPP productions.

RPP welcomes participation in its many areas of endeavor. Should there be an area of interest to you, please contact RPP to assist you in pursuing your interest.

All three remaining performances of “Miracle on 34th Street” scheduled for January 4, 6, and 7 at the Boca Bay Pass Club are sold out. However, should you wish to extend the joy of Christmas just a bit longer, you can get on the wait list. Contact the Royal Palm Players Box Office for tickets at 964-2670. And to everyone a Happy New Year!