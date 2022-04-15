DOG LIFE: Dog aggression?

April 15, 2022

By Harry Kalajian, MDT

Dogs may not be born aggressive toward other dogs or people. Aggression could be a result of circumstances from an early stage or a learned behavior through negative experiences. However, some dogs are born with a dominant trait and at times will demonstrate dominant aggression even when they are two months old. Other dogs may have experienced some form of abuse or a threatening situation during their young age or even later in life, where they had no choice but to be aggressive to eliminate that negative factor and avoid its recurrence.