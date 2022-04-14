Serving humanity the best he can in these trying times: Island born, Ukraine bound

April 14, 2022

By Sheila Evans

The war in Ukraine is being fought some 6,000 miles from Boca Grande, but it is also being fought in our own backyard … and affecting people we know and care about. This week we have a story featuring such a connection, and it shows us that the world is smaller than we sometimes think … and that there are many ways we can serve the interest of world peace by reaching out and helping our neighbors. Andy Roman, who spent his childhood in Boca Grande and still has connections here, is leaving May 2 for his second trip to Ukraine since the war with Russia started a little over a month ago. He has relatives in Ukraine and originally wanted to help them relocate to a safer place. When the family members decided to stay and fight, Andy decided to do the same.