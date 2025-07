Highlights of new parking draft set for August vote

July 2, 2025

By Staff Report

The Beacon is still getting questions about a new draft ordinance that would remove public beach parking access from Boca Grande, except for the Gasparilla Island State Parks. The ordinance draft was moved forward on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The vote is expected to be held in August. Highlights: • 5th Street: The 5th street […]