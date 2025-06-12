Coral Creek closures June 12
June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Coral Creek Bridge will experience temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12, through Friday, June 13, for bridge rehabilitation work. Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, contact Chad Ray at (941) 575-3643.
