Coral Creek closures June 12

June 12, 2025
By Staff Report
Coral Creek Bridge will experience temporary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12, through Friday, June 13, for bridge rehabilitation work. Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, contact Chad Ray at (941) 575-3643.

