1980s cottage gets redo; wall may help with flooding for Palm Ave. project

June 12, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board approved two projects at its June 11 meeting. The board met at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, because of work being done at the Boca Grande Community Center. Board members present were Rebecca Seale Paterson, Peggy Stanley, Jerry Edgerton, Paul Eddy and Bill Caldwell. The first project was a wall […]