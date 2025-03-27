Skip to main content

Preschool plans for April opening

,
March 27, 2025
By Staff Report
The Boca Grande Preschool, which closed after the fall hurricanes, is making progress toward a reopening in April. It is currently at a temporary location at 2560 Placida Road. In preparation, there will be an open house for parents on Friday, March 28. Additionally, plans are being made for the Beach Ball, set for April […]

