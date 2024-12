Christmas Church Services

December 19, 2024

By Staff Report

Below are upcoming Christmas services on island.

Lighthouse United Methodist Church December 24

• Family Service 5 p.m.

• Traditional candlelight service 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church December 24

• Christmas Eve Mass 5 & 7 p.m.

December 25

• Christmas Day Mass 9 & 10:30 a.m.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church December 24

• Christmas Eve Family Service 4 p.m.

• Musical Prelude 7:30 p.m.

• Candlelight Service 8 p.m.

December 25

• Holy Eucharist, Rite II 9:30 a.m.