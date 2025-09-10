Causeway at one-lane due to rip-rap repairs
September 10, 2025
By Staff Report
The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority will be down to one lane of traffic for the remainder of the afternoon. They advise travelers to please drive slowly and follow signage and flagging instructions.
GIBA is in the midst of a massive project to harden its islands in the event of any future hurricane.
