Coffee & Conservation to spotlight horseshoe crabs at Englewood Chamber

September 10, 2025

By Angela McPhillips

SUP Englewood will host the next installment of its Coffee & Conservation series on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a. m. at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. The free event will feature Armando J. Ubeda, Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Sarasota County.

This month’s program will explore the world of horseshoe crabs, ancient creatures often called “living fossils.” Ubeda will discuss their biology, ecological importance, and role in medicine, as well as threats to their survival and ongoing conservation efforts. Attendees will also learn how to get involved in monitoring local horseshoe crab populations.

“Horseshoe crabs are a vital part of marine ecosystems, and their conservation is essential both for nature and for people,” says Ubeda. “This is a great opportunity for community members to learn how they can help protect these incredible animals.”

Coffee and pastries will be provided by The Dearborn Coffeehouse & Bakery. The event is free with a suggested $5–10 donation to support local nonprofits. Space is limited, and RSVPs are required at supenglewood.com.