Carriers now live on Boca Grande cell tower

December 29, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Verizon and T-Mobile are both sending signals from their new cell tower in Boca Grande. That according to a message from the site development team at Vertical Bridge, the Boca Raton-based operator of the tower. According to Stephen E. Raville, who has been monitoring construction for the Boca Grande Cell Tower Committee, AT&T should be […]