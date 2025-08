Sea Turtles: Disorented hatchlings can be prevented

July 31, 2025

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY Last week, shortly after the start of one of our morning patrols, BGSTA volunteers received an urgent text message stating, “All, Denise has a major disorientation with turtles going into the road. She needs help asap. See if the senior walker can do without the help this morning and (come) […]