New Gulf Conservation group forms

February 6, 2025

By Garland Pollard

A new local fisheries conservation group met for the first time Wednesday to help advocate for protecting and preserving the wider Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound estuary system. The Gulf Conservation Alliance, which is now an official 501(c)(3), held an initial public meeting to share ideas.

“We can all agree we have some problems out there,” said Capt. Parker O’Bannon, the new group’s first president. “Why don’t we do something to change it?”

The idea for the group will be to tackle a few local fisheries issues, and not to try to do too many things at one time. Their first goal will be to encourage no-touch tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass. The group believes that the removal of the fish from water, after a long fight, puts them at risk for shark depredation.

There are other issues that can be addressed. A hope shared by the group was that if they could preserve this fishery now, it would have a chance going forward.

O’Bannon said that there are a number of national and statewide organizations that are already working on conservation issues, including Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) and Captains for Clean Water. There are also other research and water quality agencies and non-profits. The Boca Grande Guide Association also is conservation minded. This new group picked the name Gulf Conservation Alliance, to attract interest from a wider area. They wish to work with other existing groups.

Dr. Aaron Adams, director of Science and Conservation for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, was at the meeting, and was fully supportive of the new group.

“Every group has their niche,” Adams said. Boca Grande is unique, as it has a specific fisheries management area, and it plays a role in the overall survival of the tarpon population. Fixing an issue here will have ripple effects. “Boca Grande is the nose under the tent,” said Adams, who believes local issues are best addressed by locals.

Through the years, and as fishing stocks have decreased, there has been an emphasis on survival rates. Properly managed, a tarpon has a 95 percent survival rate. If the tarpon comes out of the water or is handled, the survival rate can be 50 percent or less. “The less we handle them, the better,” Adams said.

The group’s vice president is Zeke Sieglaff; their secretary is Capt. Hunter Brown and Treasurer Laurence Hall.

Capt. Cory McGuire came over from Bokeelia and Pine Island. “Everything is small steps,” McGuire said, “instead of going in and asking too much.”

One part of the issue is the habits of those fishing, McGuire said, and with video, the best thing is to see the film.

“You are way cooler if you don’t do it,” said Capt. Lacey Kelly, who guides for tarpon in both Homosassa and Pine Island.

See gulfconservation.org

Above, from left, board members Capt. Zeke Sieglaff, Capt. Hunter Brown, Capt. Phil O’Bannon. Charlie Madden, Capt. Parker O’Bannon, Tom McGuane, Laurence Hall. Photo by Garland

