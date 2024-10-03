Lithium batteries and salt cause extra fire risk

October 3, 2024

By Garland Pollard

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, local fire departments, including the Boca Grande Fire Department, are responding to alarms relating to lithium batteries. When exposed to water, these batteries can rapidly deteriorate, overheat, and release gasses that may cause explosions and fast-moving fires.

The rule is that if they have been damaged by water, get them outside away from the house, and into the yard.

“They need to get them out,” said Chief C.W. Blosser. He asks residents to call the department if they have questions, at 941-964-2908.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS has responded to multiple calls caused by flooded lithium batteries and chargers. Todd Dunn, public relations and public information director for the Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said that even an e-bike on Don Pedro started a fire Friday. On island, Boca Grande Fire Department has also responded to dozens of calls, and at least two formal 911 calls. These have come as residents have called the department get them to check on carts and other lithium-powered items.

Equipment that may use lithium batteries includes electric vehicles, bikes, scooters, golf carts, lawnmowers, and tools. Homeowners with electric vehicle chargers should have their EV chargers checked by a licensed electrician before use.

This Tuesday, Gus Brown was out on the island picking up carts for Thunderbird Golf Carts. He currently has a list of about 30. He says that they have plenty of parts. They can refurbish and check batteries, and bring them back.

After Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis wrote the Federal Government regarding fire safety questions. They advised that fire-damaged cars should be at least 50 feet from houses.

“Lithium-ion vehicle battery fires have been observed both rapidly igniting and igniting several weeks after battery damage occurred. The timing of the fire initiation is specific to the battery design, chemistry, and damage to the battery pack. Test results specific to saltwater submersion show that salt bridges can form within the battery pack and provide a path for short circuit and self-heating.

This can lead to fire ignition. As with other forms of battery degradation, the time period for this transition from self-heating to fire ignition can vary greatly.”

Above, a gas powered Hummer parked at the Boca Grande Fire Department caught fire Thursday because of salt water intrusion which caused an electrical short circuit. It was lucky that the wind was blowing in a different direction, or the station could have burned.